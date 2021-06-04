      Weather Alert

Wendy’s Giving Out Free Frosty’s In June

Jun 4, 2021 @ 6:57am

If you love Frosty’s, you’re going to love that Wendy’s will be giving away free Frosty’s all month on Fridays!

To get the free frozen treat you just have to place an order and then show the mobile offer to employees. If a Frosty isn’t your thing you can also get a  free Frosty-ccino if you stop by for breakfast.

There’s no spending limit to get the free treat.

TAGS
free friday frosty June Wendy's
