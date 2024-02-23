99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia And Aphasia

February 23, 2024 8:58AM EST
Wendy Williams’ health has long been discussed as she started to show signs of erratic behavior in recent years, and now there’s an explanation. Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia—the same type of dementia Bruce Willis was diagnosed with last year.

Her family told People that she entered a facility in April of 2023 to seek treatment for “cognitive issues.” “Wendy is still able to do many things for herself,” her care team said in a statement. “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed.” They decided to make her condition known because of the public speculation.

Her story is being told in a two part documentary airing this weekend called “Where is Wendy Williams?” on Lifetime.

