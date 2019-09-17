Wendy Williams Accuses Christie Brinkley Of FAKING Her Injury On DWTS
Sailor Brinkley Cook, 21, has replaced her mom, Christie Brinkley, on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars after suffering injuries to her arm. The show’s statement read: “Brinkley suffered injuries, which required surgery to her wrist and arm.” Christie joked about it on GMA saying, “Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing With the Stars this season.”
But when Wendy Williams saw the footage of the fall, she thought it looked FAKED. Why would she do that? To give her daughter’s modeling career a boost.
“Now, you know, Sailor is beautiful,” Williams said. “She’s a Sports Illustrated model, but that’s not as big as being a Kendall Jenner. In order for girls to get this leg up, it takes more than beauty, you have to have cache. And that Dancing with the Stars has got a lot of eyeballs watching, and Christie really doesn’t need that. You know who she is. She doesn’t have to dance with the stars for you to know who she is. So my thought is that she said, ‘Look, Sailor, here’s what we we’re going to do. I’m going to go to a few of these practices, I’m going to go on Good Morning America, get all the press and stuff, I’m going to walk around looking hot and sexy, and then I’m going to play like I broke something.’ And she did break something, allegedly. Although Christie, I must tell you, there wasn’t a believing person in my entire bureau meeting this morning.”
Brinkley denied Williams’ theory in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. “I’m totally shocked, because I have been there for Wendy Williams. That is so weird,” she said, bursting into tears. “I have to give her a call … I’m really stunned.”
