Welcome to the Hottest Toys this Holiday Season…Lego Hogwarts, Barbie, Elmo, and MORE

Look, it’s never to early to start Christmas shopping, especially when you’re talking it’s only about 2 months away, and these will be the HOTTEST toys this holiday season.

Not gonna lie, I want the Lego Hogwarts Castle for myself. Here’s the full list:

1.) Hatchimals are still up there like last year, but now there are Hatchibabies

2.) Fingerlings- yes they’re still popular. But now there is a new version, Fingerlings HUGS

3.) The Lego Hogwarts Castle…which is epic by the way.

4.) Let’s Dance Elmo- because Elmo never goes out of style

5.) Barbie Dream House- the most expensive on the list…and of course the one my daughter wants more than anything.

6.) LOL! Surprise Bigger Surprise- ummm I’m not even sure I understand what this is, but it’s popular.