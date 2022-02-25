      Weather Alert

Welcome The Newest Member Of The 1 Billion Views Club

Feb 25, 2022 @ 6:27am

Yep…this sneaky banger and staple on our #TBT mix on Thursdays, Aqua’s only hit “Barbie Girl” is officially in the 1 billion views club on YouTube. With lyrics like this, it was inevitable right?

[Intro: Barbie & Ken] Hiya, Barbie

Hi, Ken

Do you wanna go for a ride?

Sure, Ken

Jump in

[Chorus: Barbie & Ken]

I’m a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic

You can brush my hair, undress me everywhere

Imagination, life is your creation

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party

 

They just don’t write songs like this anymore…

