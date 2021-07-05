      Weather Alert

Weird Things To Celebrate In July

Jul 5, 2021 @ 6:00am

There is way more than the country’s Independence Day to make note of this month!  Like who knew it was National Anti-Boredom Month and we have Nude Recreation Week to look forward to (second week of July FYI)!  Ratcatchers and ugly trucks get a day to be recognized as well as sidewalk egg frying and complimenting the mirror. Others to celebrate:

Month:

  • Cell Phone Courtesy Month
  • Dog Days of Summer – July 3 – August 11
  • National Blueberry Month
  • Unlucky Month for weddings
  • National Cell Phone Courtesy Month
  • National Grilling Month
  • National Hot Dog Month
  • National Ice Cream Month
  • National Park and Recreation Month
  • National Picnic Month
  • National Watermelon Month
  • Week 2 – Nude Recreation Week
  • Week 3 – Capture the Sunset Week  Third full week in July

 

Canada Day / Dominion Day – observed the following day, if July 1 falls on a Sunday

Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day

International Chicken Wing Day

International Joke Day

National Postal Worker Day

July 2

I Forgot Day

World UFO Day

July 3

Compliment Your Mirror Day

Disobedience Day

Eat Beans Day

International Cherry Pit Spitting Day – first Saturday of month

Stay out of the Sun Day

July 4

Build A Scarecrow Day – first Sunday in month

Independence Day (U.S.)

National Country Music Day

Sidewalk Egg Frying Day

July 5

National Apple Turnover Day

National Bikini Day

Work-a-holics Day

July 6

International Kissing Day

National Fried Chicken Day

July 7

Chocolate Day

Global Forgiveness Day

Father Daughter Take a Walk Together Day

National Strawberry Sundae Day

July 8

Body Painting Day

National Blueberry Day

Video Games Day

July 9

National Motorcycle Day – second Friday in July

National Sugar Cookie Day

July 10

Teddy Bear Picnic Day

July 11

Cheer up the Lonely Day

National Blueberry Muffins Day

World Population Day

July 12

Different Colored Eyes Day

Pecan Pie Day

July 13

Barbershop Music Appreciation Day

Embrace Your Geekness Day

Fool’s Paradise Day

National French Fries Day

National Nitrogen Ice Cream Day

July 14

Bastille Day

Pandemonium Day

National Macaroni and Cheese Day

National Nude Day

Shark Awareness Day

July 15

Be a Dork Day

Cow Appreciation Day

Tapioca Pudding Day

July 16

Fresh Spinach Day

World Snake Day

July 17

Peach Ice Cream Day

World Emoji Day

Yellow Pig Day

July 18

National Caviar Day

National Ice Cream Day  – third Sunday of the month

Women’s Dive Day

July 19

National Daiquiri Day

National Raspberry Cake Day

July 20

National Ice Cream Soda Day

National Lollipop Day

Moon Day

Ugly Truck Day- it’s a “guy” thing

July 21

National Be Someone Day

National Hot Dog Day – third Wednesday in July

National Junk Food Day

July 22

Hammock Day

Ratcatcher’s Day

July 23

Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony – rescheduled from last year due to COVID-19

Vanilla Ice Cream Day

July 24

Amelia Earhart Day

Cousins Day

National Day of the Cowboy – fourth Saturday in July

National Tequila Day

Tell an Old Joke Day

July 25

Culinarians Day

National Chili Dog Day

Parent’s Day  – fourth Sunday in July

Threading the Needle Day

July 26

All or Nothing Day

Aunt and Uncle Day

July 27

Take Your Houseplants for a Walk

Take Your Pants for a Walk Day

Walk on Stilts Day

July 28

National Milk Chocolate Day

July 29

International Tiger Day

National Chicken Wing Day

National Lasagna Day

July 30

National Cheesecake Day

Father-in-Law Day

International Day of Friendship

System Administrator Appreciation Day – last Friday in July

July 31

Mutt’s Day

National Avocado Day

National Watermelon Day

TAGS
july weird holidays
POPULAR POSTS
Our Favorite Unofficial Fireworks Safety Spokeperson Got A New Wheelchair
So Much Cuteness When A Dog Befriends A Baby Deer
A Tik Tok Mom Secretly Recorded Her Babysitter Singing Like A Disney Princess
Kelly's Proud Mama Moment At The Neighborhood Swim Meet
Little Tikes Launched Their Version Of A Peloton For Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On