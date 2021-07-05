Weird Things To Celebrate In July

There is way more than the country’s Independence Day to make note of this month! Like who knew it was National Anti-Boredom Month and we have Nude Recreation Week to look forward to (second week of July FYI)! Ratcatchers and ugly trucks get a day to be recognized as well as sidewalk egg frying and complimenting the mirror. Others to celebrate:
Month:
Canada Day / Dominion Day – observed the following day, if July 1 falls on a Sunday
Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day
International Chicken Wing Day
International Joke Day
National Postal Worker Day
July 2
I Forgot Day
World UFO Day
July 3
Compliment Your Mirror Day
Disobedience Day
Eat Beans Day
International Cherry Pit Spitting Day – first Saturday of month
Stay out of the Sun Day
July 4
Build A Scarecrow Day – first Sunday in month
Independence Day (U.S.)
National Country Music Day
Sidewalk Egg Frying Day–
July 5
National Apple Turnover Day
National Bikini Day
Work-a-holics Day
July 6
International Kissing Day
National Fried Chicken Day
July 7
Chocolate Day
Global Forgiveness Day
Father Daughter Take a Walk Together Day
National Strawberry Sundae Day
July 8
Body Painting Day
National Blueberry Day
Video Games Day
July 9
National Motorcycle Day – second Friday in July
National Sugar Cookie Day
July 10
Teddy Bear Picnic Day
July 11
Cheer up the Lonely Day
National Blueberry Muffins Day
World Population Day
July 12
Different Colored Eyes Day
Pecan Pie Day
July 13
Barbershop Music Appreciation Day
Embrace Your Geekness Day
Fool’s Paradise Day
National French Fries Day
National Nitrogen Ice Cream Day
July 14
Bastille Day
Pandemonium Day
National Macaroni and Cheese Day
National Nude Day
Shark Awareness Day
July 15
Be a Dork Day
Cow Appreciation Day
Tapioca Pudding Day
July 16
Fresh Spinach Day
World Snake Day
July 17
Peach Ice Cream Day
World Emoji Day
Yellow Pig Day
July 18
National Caviar Day
National Ice Cream Day – third Sunday of the month
Women’s Dive Day
July 19
National Daiquiri Day
National Raspberry Cake Day
July 20
National Ice Cream Soda Day
National Lollipop Day
Moon Day
Ugly Truck Day- it’s a “guy” thing
July 21
National Be Someone Day
National Hot Dog Day – third Wednesday in July
National Junk Food Day
July 22
Hammock Day
Ratcatcher’s Day
July 23
Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony – rescheduled from last year due to COVID-19
Vanilla Ice Cream Day
July 24
Amelia Earhart Day
Cousins Day
National Day of the Cowboy – fourth Saturday in July
National Tequila Day
Tell an Old Joke Day
July 25
Culinarians Day
National Chili Dog Day
Parent’s Day – fourth Sunday in July
Threading the Needle Day
July 26
All or Nothing Day
Aunt and Uncle Day
July 27
Take Your Houseplants for a Walk
Take Your Pants for a Walk Day
Walk on Stilts Day
July 28
National Milk Chocolate Day
July 29
International Tiger Day
National Chicken Wing Day
National Lasagna Day
July 30
National Cheesecake Day
Father-in-Law Day
International Day of Friendship
System Administrator Appreciation Day – last Friday in July
July 31
Mutt’s Day
National Avocado Day
National Watermelon Day