Weird Al Explains What His Relationship With Madonna Was Really Like

With the release of “Weird Al” Yankovic’s parody-biopic, fans are looking at the trailer and wondering about his relationship with Madonna….

Daniel Radcliffe plays Yankovic in the new movie and shows him in steamy scenes with “Madonna,” played by Evan Rachel Wood.

It amuses me to no end that this is currently the #3 Google search under my name. pic.twitter.com/oBp8Ii6AST — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) September 3, 2022

“The only time I actually met her was in 1985. I talked to her for maybe like 45 seconds backstage,” Yankovic told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

“So that’s the extent of the relationship,” said Yankovic. Despite this, he pointed out, “she’s a significant element of the movie,” which, by giving Yankovic’s life story an extravagant makeover, is essentially a spoof of biopics.

