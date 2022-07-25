      Weather Alert

Weekends With Adele Has Been Rescheduled

Jul 25, 2022 @ 2:03pm

All previously postponed WEEKENDS WITH ADELE performances have now been rescheduled!

Her new dates kick off November 18 at Caesars Palace. In addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, 8 new shows have also been announced. The residency will now run from November 18, 2022 through March 25, 2023.

 

A select number of tickets will be available across all 32 performances. There will be two opportunities to purchase tickets for these shows. Access will be limited with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted for the WEEKENDS WITH ADELE Verified Fan Presale. Eligible fans will receive an email invitation from Ticketmaster on Wednesday, August 3. To learn more click HERE.

WEEKENDS WITH ADELE DATES:

  New Date
Show 1 Friday November 18, 2022
Show 2 Saturday November 19, 2022
Show 3 Friday November 25, 2022
Show 4 Saturday November 26, 2022
Show 5 Friday December 2, 2022
Show 6 Saturday December 3, 2022
Show 7 Friday December 9, 2022
Show 8 Saturday December 10, 2022
Show 9 Friday December 16, 2022
Show 10 Saturday December 17, 2022
Show 11 Friday December 23, 2022
Show 12 Saturday December 24, 2022
Show 13 Friday January 20, 2023
Show 14 Saturday January 21, 2023
Show 15 Friday January 27, 2023
Show 16 Saturday January 28, 2023
Show 17 Friday February 3, 2023
Show 18 Saturday February 4, 2023
Show 19 Friday February 10, 2023
Show 20 Saturday February 11, 2023
Show 21 Friday February 17, 2023
Show 22 Saturday February 18, 2023
Show 23 Friday February 24, 2023
Show 24 Saturday February 25, 2023
Show 25 Friday March 3, 2023
Show 26 Saturday March 4, 2023
Show 27 Friday March 10, 2023
Show 28 Saturday March 11, 2023
Show 29 Friday March 17, 2023
Show 30 Saturday March 18, 2023
Show 31 Friday March 24, 2023
Show 32 Saturday March 25, 2023

