Weekends With Adele Has Been Rescheduled

All previously postponed WEEKENDS WITH ADELE performances have now been rescheduled!
Her new dates kick off November 18 at Caesars Palace. In addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, 8 new shows have also been announced. The residency will now run from November 18, 2022 through March 25, 2023.
A select number of tickets will be available across all 32 performances. There will be two opportunities to purchase tickets for these shows. Access will be limited with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted for the WEEKENDS WITH ADELE Verified Fan Presale. Eligible fans will receive an email invitation from Ticketmaster on Wednesday, August 3. To learn more click HERE.