‘Weekend At Bernie’s” Was About Drew Barrymore’s Grandfather. Possibly

Aug 24, 2020 @ 6:42am

Remember the ’80s classic “Weekend at Bernie’s”? It may have been based on a true story.

During an episode of YouTube series “Hot Ones,” Drew Barrymore confirmed a long-held rumor that Errol Flynn and W.C. Fields dug up the body of her grandfather, John Barrymore, and brought it to a poker game.

“They did!” she said. “I hope my friends do the same for me.” Barrymore said she’d heard the event had inspired the movie, but couldn’t be sure if that’s true.

MORE HERE

