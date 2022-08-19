“Wednesday” Trailer On Netflix

Jenna Ortega (from Disney Channel’s “Stuck In The Middle” and Netflix’s “Yes Day”) takes the lead role in this Netflix series from director Tim Burton. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman play Morticia and Gomez Addams…and Christina Ricci will be a part of it! She played the role of Wednesday Addams in the 1990’s movies “The Addams Family” and “The Addams Family Values”.

No word yet on what her role will be so it’s a surprise for the fans! “Wednesday” starts streaming on Netflix this fall.