99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Wednesday” Trailer On Netflix

August 19, 2022 11:57AM EDT
Share

Jenna Ortega (from Disney Channel’s “Stuck In The Middle” and Netflix’s “Yes Day”) takes the lead role in this Netflix series from director Tim Burton.  Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman play Morticia and Gomez Addams…and Christina Ricci will be a part of it! She played the role of Wednesday Addams in the 1990’s movies “The Addams Family” and “The Addams Family Values”.

No word yet on what her role will be so it’s a surprise for the fans!  “Wednesday” starts streaming on Netflix this fall.

More about:
Christina Ricci
Jenna Ortega
Netflix
Series
The Addams Family
tim burton
trailer
Wednesday

POPULAR POSTS

1

Amazing Sportsmanship After Little League Player Hit By Pitch
2

The Homies 3rd Annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament
3

Vote For Ethan The Dog To Win Hero Dog Award
4

Kevin Federline Leaks Videos Of Britney Arguing With Her Sons
5

Anne Heche Passes Away At 53

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE