Wedding Prank Seen Over 11 Million Times

July 5, 2023 6:57AM EDT
Are we calling this a Setting the Bar story?   Probably. If you can manage to make it through your wedding without letting your bride jump into a pool while you stay on the pool deck…you’re doing ok.

This viral wedding prank has people predicting the early demise of this marriage!  The groom clearly never intended to jump into the pool with his poor drenched new wife! The Tik Tok video has been seen over 11 million times.

 

@viralsnare That prank was brutal🤦🏻‍♂️😂 #viralsnare #brideprank #weddingtiktok #weddingprank ♬ original sound – ViralSnare

Some comments include “and this is where the trust issues start.” And “the beginning of the end.”

 

