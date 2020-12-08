      Weather Alert

We Will Never Cut Cake The Same Way Again

Dec 8, 2020 @ 6:00am

Thank Tik Tok for another clever DIY life hack…this one involving cutting cake!

posted by user @theroseperiod, a group of pals celebrating a woman named Jules’ 20th birthday begins with the b-day gal blowing out the candles. Then, everyone begins to serve themselves a slice of cake simply by using a wine glass to scoop the perfect circular piece, holding just the stem of the glass.

 

@theroseperiodHappy 20th birthday to my Jules!#twenty#fyp#birthdaycake#wineglasses#tiktokmom

♬ Outro: Happy Birthday – Altered Images

 

GENIUS.

