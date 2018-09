It looks like Netflix didn’t just pull the plug on Kevin Spacey…they are full-on killing off his character in “House of Cards”.

Frank Underwood looks to have kicked the bucket in a new 25-second teaser for the show’s upcoming sixth season. You see Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, addressing Frank’s grave, sitting next to his father’s tombstone and bearing a death date of 2017.

The show is back Nov. 2.