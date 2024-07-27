99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

We Now Know Post Malone’s Tracklist… Accidentally

July 27, 2024 3:06PM EDT
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: American rapper and singer Post Malone performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Thanks, Target!

Target accidentally revealed the star-studded tracklist for Post Malone’s debut country album F-1 Trillion. Oops. 😳

The internet makes it nearly impossible to keep anything a secret. Post Malone saw the tracklist for his debut country album, F-1 Trillion, revealed but it wasn’t the internet that leaked the playlist; it was Target!

While excited to promote Post Malone’s upcoming album, the store unexpectedly disclosed the tracklist, revealing how many country artists will appear.

Remember Posty has teased his country music debut for months, but has yet to release the names of all of the artists he’s worked with on the project.

The August 16 album features 18 tracks with the following artists:

  • Morgan Wallen
  • Luke Combs
  • Blake Shelton
  • Brad Paisley
  • Jelly Roll
  • Laney Wilson
  • Dolly Parton
  • Hardy
  • Ernest
  • Hank Williams Jr.
  • Billy Strings
  • Sierra Ferrell
  • Tim McGraw
  • Chris Stapleton

Which artist are you most surprised Post worked with on “F-1 Trillion? Anyone you hoped you’d see?

