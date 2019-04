Stop it right now and give us all of these popsicles right now!

RELATED CONTENT

Adam Sandler Has Never Hosted SNL…Until Now With Musical Guest Shawn Mendes

Target Is Selling $40 Inflatable Pools For Adults, Hello Summer!

You Can Now Buy Ben and Jerry’s Cookie Dough At the Grocery

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Release “Old Town Road” Remix

The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story; Have You Watched?

A Giant Game of ‘Clue’ is Coming to Louisville May 18th