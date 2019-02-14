We Help A Listener Learn How To Kiss A Boy For The First Time #ShowThatCares

We got a call for #FreeTherapy from a 22-year-old girl who has NEVER kissed a boy before, and she’s got her first date with a hottie tonight!!!
So she comes to US, #TheShowThatCares, for tips on how to kiss in case it comes to that at the end of the night!
We we alarmed at the text messages that suggested practicing on your dog..or cousin. So we did research…from WikiHow:
- Look at him in the eye. While he’s watching you, look slowly towards his lips and back again. If he does the same to you, then he’s ready. If he looks a bit uncomfortable and looks away, it’s best to leave it for a while.
- Move your lips towards him slowly, closing your eyes at the last second. You need to be able to see so that you can aim for his lips, but you don’t want to keep your eyes open while you kiss.
- Move in at an angle. That means if his face is straight up and down, you probably want yours tilted a bit to the left or right — whichever is more comfortable.
- Use mostly your lower lip.
- Your big goal is to get him to come back for seconds. Give him just enough so that he’s interested…keep it to under 20 seconds if you can.
- Breathe in and out gently through your nose. Try not to breathe into his throat or onto his lips.
- Don’t French kiss on the first kiss. That’s advanced level, so save it for when you really want to blow his mind.