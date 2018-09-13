We Have Been Blessed With #CrotchSteak Stickers

What started as just a dream…has become reality thanks to our new best friend Chad from Ernie’s Print Shop in Shepherdsville!

 

This whole started with a Setting the Bar story about a woman trying to shoplift steaks from a grocery store by shoving them down her pants.  We simply wondered what happens to the steaks after she was apprehended?  It would be a shame and just plain wasteful to throw them out. Do you slap a Manager’s Special sticker on them and sell them as a discount?

And then the glorious follow up…

Now for the special delivery:

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Apple Unveiled Largest And Most Expensive iPhone Ever Feel Good: Twin Sisters Gave Birth To Sons On Same Day Wendy’s Is Giving You FREE Cheeseburgers #Blessed Watch Plane Fly Through Eye Of Hurricane Florence Howell Dawdy Is Back With A Tribute To Louisville…But Not You, St. Matthews LOL Memorial Set For Trinity Student Davey Albright
Comments