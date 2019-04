Our bestie Chad from Ernie’s Print Shop surprised us yet again with more magic from his printer machines!

First of all, he made a dog collar in honor of our Free Therapy recently…and it’s perfection. Totally getting a shadow box and framing this complete with a pic listeners texted of what they thought Taylor the imaginary childhood dog looked like!

And then, our unofficial yet official mascot (Cat in a TRex suit) DJRex has merch. Chad is the GOAT!