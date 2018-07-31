We Don’t Get Into Politics But… Bigfoot Erotica?

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR JACK LINK'S - Sasquatch and Jack Links celebrate National Jerky Day at Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles, June 12, 2013. As part of the annual event, the company is giving away thousands of packages of jerky to snackers and charities across the country. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Jack Link's/AP Images)

A candidate is accusing her opponent of liking Bigfoot erotica?

We normally steer clear of politics, but when we saw a candidate in the Virginia U.S. House race has accused her opponent of liking Bigfoot erotica, we got out the popcorn.

Leslie Cockburn tweeted a drawing, apparently taken from her rival Denver Riggleman’s Instagram page, showing his face superimposed on a drawing of a naked Bigfoot with its crotch-area censored. She tweeted that, “This is not what we need on Capitol Hill.” OK, go on…

From my opponent Denver Riggleman’s Bigfoot erotica collection. pic.twitter.com/ELe0TWJh21 — Leslie Cockburn (@LeslieCockburn) July 29, 2018

By the way, Denver says the drawing is a “joke his military friends played on him.”