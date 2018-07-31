We Don’t Get Into Politics But… Bigfoot Erotica?

A candidate is accusing her opponent of liking Bigfoot erotica?
We normally steer clear of politics, but when we saw a candidate in the Virginia U.S. House race has accused her opponent of liking Bigfoot erotica, we got out the popcorn.
Leslie Cockburn tweeted a drawing, apparently taken from her rival Denver Riggleman’s Instagram page, showing his face superimposed on a drawing of a naked Bigfoot with its crotch-area censored. She tweeted that, “This is not what we need on Capitol Hill.” OK, go on…
From my opponent Denver Riggleman’s Bigfoot erotica collection. pic.twitter.com/ELe0TWJh21
— Leslie Cockburn (@LeslieCockburn) July 29, 2018
By the way, Denver says the drawing is a “joke his military friends played on him.”