We Can’t Count To 10 Apparently…
Calendar
I’m sure you just tried in an attempt to prove me wrong, but I am also sure that you did’t start at zero. I hope you’re sitting down because I’ve got some unfortunate information to share with you; if you’ve been celebrating the decade coming to an end, you, like me, aren’t as smart as you think. The next decade won’t start until January 1, 2021.
Don’t feel bad most media outlets and people have been spending the last month recapping their top moments and stories of the “decade.” Probably because you count your time on this planet accounting for the time from zero to one and expressing that you have been alive for one year as opposed to this being your first year of life…
You’re not one when you’re born but it’s a new year and before you’ve even seen any of it!
You done got learned.