Okay! We finally have a release date for the anticipated music video for ‘thank u, next’….. ITS DROPPING TOMORROW!!

I cannot wait to see this video even more now after these behind the scene clips.

She is incorporating some of the best movies such as Legally Blonde, Bring it on, Mean Girls, and more!

I don’t fully know how they are going to blend together but I am sure this will be one of the best videos of 2018!