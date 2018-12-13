We Cannot Wait For 2019! Look At Everything Coming to Netflix in January!

I cannot wait for 2019! Look at Everything Coming to Netflix in January! Happy Binge Watching!

January 1

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

COMEDIANS of the world (Netflix Original)

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix Original)

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

January 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

January 4

And Breathe Normally (Netflix Film)

Call My Agent!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

El Potro: Unstoppable (Netflix Film)

Lionheart (Netflix Film)

January 9

GODZILLA The Planet Eater (Netflix Original)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

January 10

When Heroes Fly (Netflix Original)

January 11

Friends from College: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium (Netflix Original)

Sex Education

Solo (Netflix Film)

The Last Laugh (Netflix Film)

January 15

Revenger (Netflix Film)

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry (Netflix Original)

January 16

American Gangster

January 17

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

January 18

Carmen Sandiego (Netflix Original)

Close (Netflix Film)

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix Original)

GIRL (Netflix Film)

Grace and Frankie: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

IO (Netflix Film)

Soni (Netflix Film)

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B (Netflix Original)

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

January 21

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix Original)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

January 25

Animas (Netflix Film)

Black Earth Rising (Netflix Original)

Club de Cuervos: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Kingdom (Netflix Original)

Medici: The Magnificent (Netflix Original)

Polar (Netflix Film)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix Original)

January 27

Z Nation: Season 5

January 29

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All (Netflix Original)

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

January 30

Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2