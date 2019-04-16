We All Need This Teacher’s Mental Health Check-In Board

An Ethnic teacher is leading a class of elementary school children. There are various posters on the wall, and drawings on the chalkboard. Students are putting up their hands to answer a question.

A Texas teacher has gone viral for method of checking in on her students’ mental health, and honestly we all could use this, even in our offices!

It’s called a ‘mental health check’ board! Jessie Cayton, an 8th grade English teacher at Cavazos Middle School in Lubbock, Texas.

Started class with this check-in today & I’m so glad I did. .Students wrote their name on the back of a sticky note… Posted by Jessie Cayton on Monday, March 18, 2019

She said she had been using Google Docs to check in on how her students are feeling the last few years with their emotional state.

Jessie said she recently tried out this mental health board after she saw one on Instagram by Erin Castillo, a high school English teacher for students with mild to moderate learning needs in San Francisco!

“Time away from school is really hard for some of my kids. Coming back to school can be really tough, too. We’re sleepy, or cranky, or anxious, or turned all the way up to 1,000,” Jessie explained in the caption. “It’s easy to misinterpret behavior and it’s cause. But I’m grateful (especially as the day goes on) to have a little context for why we might be making the choices we are.”