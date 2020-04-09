We All Need The Swag Of #ScooterKid
If you haven’t yet seen #ScooterKids…you probably should.
It’s a viral video on Tik Tok of a sassy 2-year-old from Columbus, Ohio, cruising on a green scooter, left leg flung high and to the side with all the swag in the world!
The video was taken by his aunt and has nearly 300,000 views on Insta — and a whopping 9 million views on TikTok.