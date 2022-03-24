WDRB Pulls Off “Impractical Jokers” Prank On Jude Redfield

WDRB morning meterologist Jude Redfield got punked pretty well by Keith Kaiser over at WDRB thanks to the “Impractical Jokers” show coming to town Saturday.
James “Murr” Murray from “Impractical Jokers” is performing in Louisville this weekend and WDRB interviewed him… so Keith Kaiser wanted to pull an “Impractical Jokers” style prank on their weatherman, Jude Redfield. To do that, actor Graham Capito was brought in pretending to be a student job shadowing at the station. Keith was in his ear instructing him on what to do.
This is good…..real good. https://t.co/wn8Td6AurX
— Sterling Riggs (@SRiggsWDRB) March 23, 2022
