Ways You Can Honor Mom With Crafts Or On Zoom
Guys…if you have young ones, school isn’t sending home crafts so here are some ideas! Plus some other fun ways you can celebrate Mother’s Day 2020 on Zoom.
1. Host A Mother’s Day Brunch
With a few homemade mimosas and waffles (in your respective homes), you and your mom can have a Zoom brunch that’s just as special as any other one you’ve had. No tipping needed!
2. Have A Mother’s Day Movie Night
If watching your favorite classic movies is your and your mom’s thing, you can still do that this Mother’s Day. Using Zoom’s screen sharing, set up a movie both of you can watch. And to really stay on theme, watch some great ones like Freaky Friday, Mamma Mia!, or Lion. All of the movies celebrate motherhood in different ways.
3. Play A Mother’s Day Trivia Game
See who knows mom the best and vice versa with a Mother’s Day Trivia Game. Write up questions and answers ahead of time so that you can keep the game fast-paced and exciting. Ask questions to your siblings like “Where was mom born?” or “What is mom currently reading” and see who gets what right. You can even have mom write up the questions and answers so that you can get in on the game.
4. Get The Whole Family On The Call
If your entire family is close to your mom, set it up so that you can all get on a Zoom call and celebrate Mother’s Day together. If you all usually celebrate the holiday in one place, this can be a great way to have a little normalcy while still practicing safe social distancing guidelines. Make sure you take a screenshot or hit the record button at the bottom and save the whole conversation! Make it a surprise for an even bigger effect!
5. Have A Sentimental Powerpoint Party
If you feel like being the tear-jerker this Mother’s Day, set up a cute Powerpoint with all of your childhood photos and memories. Be sure to throw in loving quotes and sentimental music, as well. Then, when your mom figure gets on the call, share your screen so that you can present your Powerpoint to her. Extra points if you have a mushy speech prepared.