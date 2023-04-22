Ways To Celebrate Earth Day 🌎♻️

How will you better our planet?

Earth Day is April 22nd.

Here are a few meaningful and easy ways to celebrate our Earth.

Get Outside – no better way to experience and celebrate our Earth than to experience it! The very best action you can do for the planet on Earth Day is to just love being on it. Appreciate it. Commit to it. Don’t Buy New Things – consider consignment or Goodwill rather than purchasing new. As you know, one person’s junk is another person’s treasure! Donate – if you haven’t used or worn something in over 6 months, there’s a good chance you don’t need it anymore. So let someone else enjoy it rather than hoarding it or throwing it away. Plant a tree – simple. “Trees give off oxygen that we need to breathe. Trees reduce the amount of storm water runoff, which reduces erosion and pollution in our waterways and may reduce the effects of flooding. Many species of wildlife depend on trees for habitat. Trees provide food, protection, and homes for many birds and mammals.” Info from bgky.org Skip the Shower – seriously! The average American shower lasts for eight minutes and uses 16 gallons of water. Think of all the water we can save if we use less. Plus turn off the water when you’re brushing your teeth.

Now get out there and enjoy our earth!