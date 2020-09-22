Waverly Hills Offering Haunted Guided Tours This Halloween Season
One of the most haunted places in the country, and in our backyard, is still offering the haunts this Halloween season, just in a whole new way! Waverly Hills Sanatorium will NOT be doing their traditional haunted house this year, but instead guided haunted tours!
Hello Everyone, due to the COVID19 Virus we have decide to CANCEL our annual Haunted House Event as you know it!We…
Posted by The Waverly Hills Sanatorium on Sunday, September 20, 2020
They’re even putting cosplay actors along the way to act out the most famous ghost stories to come from Waverly. This looks AMAZING.
Tickets for our fall event, Haunted Halloween Guided Tours are now available for purchase! Please note that ticket…
Posted by The Waverly Hills Sanatorium on Monday, September 21, 2020