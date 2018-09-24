Watch This Seven Year Old Crush The National Anthem

Watch this seven year old girl absolutely crush the Star Spangled Banner like you’ve never seen before.
Her name is Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja but her Twitter account describes her as a “model, singer, actor and anthem girl”. She won a contest that gave her the opportunity to sing the national anthem at soccer match between the LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders.
To say she crushed the performance is a drastic understatement.
MUST-WATCH: 7-year-old @MaleaEmma delivers one of the best 🇺🇸 national anthem performances in @StubHubCenter history. pic.twitter.com/SPTY2naMDA
— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 24, 2018