Watch This Roller Coaster’s Insane 245 Foot Dive

A roller coaster against a partly cloudy sky at sunset. Two of the loops of the roller coaster are in the foreground, with the rest of the ride continuing into the background. Several small cloud banks are scattered in the sky.

This new roller coaster branded as Yukon Striker will plunge brave riders 245 feet almost straight down into an under water tunnel!

Cedar Point’s crown jewel roller coaster Valravn will soon no longer hold the record for world’s tallest, fastest and longest dive. That honor will soon be bestowed upon Yukon Striker. That’s the name of the newest roller coaster being built at Canada’s Wonderland, which is just down the road from Toronto.

If you don’t have a passport, go get one NOW!

Much like Valravn, Yukon Striker will make you hang for a few seconds before it plunges you over the edge 245 feet almost straight down and reaching 81 miles per hour.

Who’s going with me?!