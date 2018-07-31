Watch This Pizza Delivery Guy Slay Some Classical Music on Piano
By Garfield
Jul 31, 2018 @ 2:31 PM
Bryce Dudal is just a regular guy who delivers pizza for a living. That is of course until he sits at a piano. Then he becomes super human.

Bryce works for a pizza joint in Detroit called Hungry Howie’s. He was delivering a pizza the other day when the family that ordered the pizza caught Bryce eye balling their piano. They asked him if he wanted to play it and he said, “sure!”

Be ready to pick your jaw up off of the floor…

Bryce has never had a single piano lesson in his life. He taught himself to play at the age of seven. He has never once given a single thought to a career in music but since this video began going viral, he is considering a career change due to the massive amount of attention he’s getting.

 

