Watch This Man’s Near Death Experience With Hang Gliding

A hang gliding experience almost turned deadly for a man undertaking it for the first time when one small safety feature was overlooked. Watch the video!

Action sports aren’t for the faint of heart. Be it bungee jumping, base jumping, sky diving or hang gliding. You have to possess a certain desire for the unexpected which normally results in a huge reward in the form of adrenaline.

But sometimes action sports can go terribly wrong. Which is exactly what happened to Chris Gursky when he was on vacation in Switzerland and decided to give hang gliding a try.

Warning! Some may find this video disturbing.

He came away mostly unscathed. But read his full account HERE.