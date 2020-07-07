WATCH: This Guy Paraglides On His Couch Eating Chips And Watching Cartoons
What the heck is even happening???
This is daredevil Hasan Kaval…he’s Turkish and is a paragliding instructor…but he also loves to veg on the couch. So he decided to combine his two loves by rigging up his couch, a lamp and his TV to a sail and go paragliding sitting on the couch. Not kidding.
His friends gave him a little push off the cliff and off he goes selfie stick in hand to capture this amazing footage. He’s not even strapped in…just sitting on the couch…flying through the air…he takes his shoes off and puts slippers on, has some Doritos and watches some Tom and Jerry cartoons.
Then he safely lands and we can’t process what just happened.
WATCH THE ENTIRE INSANE VIDEO HERE