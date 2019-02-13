Watch This Fyre Festival and Jurassic Park Mashup Trailer

FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Billy McFarland, the promoter of the failed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, leaves federal court after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges in New York. A federal judge has given McFarland a six-year prison term. McFarland was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 11 in Manhattan federal court. Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald called him a “serial fraudster.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Fyre Festival successfully ripped off thousands of would be concert goers and now the internet has somehow made the music festival look even more sinister.

If you haven’t yet watched the two Fyre Festival documentaries out there (one on Netflix, the other on Hulu), you should check them out before you watch the trailer below. Otherwise, it won’t be nearly as funny. Here’s the Cliff’s Notes version of the movie. Rich kid teams up with Ja Rule to create a music festival. He fails miserably at it. Rips off thousands of would be concert goers and is now rotting in prison for committing fraud. #GoodTimes

Anyway, the internet remains undefeated. Check out what Nerdist did with Jurassic Park and Fyre Festival.

At last check, Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland was on the hook for $3 million dollars to an investor. Also, Andy “Take One For The Team” King has been getting reality TV show offers.