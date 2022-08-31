WATCH: This 6-Year-Old Waiting On A Heart Transplant Sings With Blake Shelton

Wyatt McKee is just 6-years-old and got the chance to sing his favorite song, ‘God’s Country,’ with his favorite artist, Blake Shelton, earlier this year. Now, he and his mom want to raise awareness about Wyatt’s condition. He’s waiting on a heart transplant.

He was born with only two of his four chambers of his heart working, and had two surgeries already. His heart is too sick to survive the next needed surgery, so he’s on the transplant list. Birth defects affect 1% of all births, and about 60% of Americans are registered organ donors.

There are more people who need organs than there are donors.