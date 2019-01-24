Watch These Kids Have an Epic Jumbotron Dance Battle at NBA Game

Getting caught on the jumbotron is like having a massive spotlight shined on you. You have to be ready to move, shake and dance at a moments notice.

Two kids who were caught on the jumbotron at a Philadelphia 76ers game were up for the challenge.

The video of Dominic Prybella, 10, and Anthony Stuard, 9, battling back and forth with their best moves has already racked up over 2 million views.

The competition got so heated that they both ended up taking their shirts off mid-battle.

The pair has actually battled before during previous games. And yes, of course, the “floss” was involved.

