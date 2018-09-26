Watch The Walking Dead Season 9 First 4 Minutes

The Walking Dead is returning to AMC for a 9th season on October 7th but if you just can’t wait, we have the first 4 minutes for you.

Be warned, there ARE spoilers ahead. Nothing in the way of story-line spoilers. Instead, you’ll be given a glimpse as to who lived after the final battle with the saviors and the walker attack at Hilltop.

So without further ado, here are the first 4 minutes of the season 9 premiere.

So there you have it.

It looks like Rick has taken ownership of Lucille and has been using her as a walker extinguisher. Judith is getting older and has blonde hair. It seems as though the entire crew has a good handle on things between all of the communities. It also looks like some Saviors are living in Alexandria and assimilating well.

Season 9 will be the final season for Rick Grimes. Rumors are that he will return to the show in a directorial role. And don’t let the seeming tranquility in these 4 minutes fool you. Word is we will be introduced to a new villain named Beta and it sounds like he is much worse than Negan.

Set your DVR for October 9th!

