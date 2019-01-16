Watch The Haunting New Ghostbusters Teaser Trailer

It’s not a secret anymore! A new Ghostbusters movie is in the works and the first teaser trailer dropped last night.

Summer of 2020 is when we will be gifted a new Ghostbusters movie. I think the best part about it is that it’s being co-written and directed by Jason Reitman. If his last name sounds familiar it’s because if you’re a fan of the original Ghostbusters, you know his dad Ivan Reitman was the director on that film.

What we have in store for us is Ghostbusters royalty co-writing and directing a new movie. According to THIS interview, the film will not be a reboot. Instead, it will take place decades after Egon, Spengler, Zeddemore and Venkman saved the world from Vigo The Carpathian.

That sure sounded like a proton pack, didn’t it? And that most certainly was the original Ecto-1.

While the recent Ghostbusters reboot starring an all female cast was a new telling of the story, the film being directed by Reitman will be a continuation of the original story line and I am totally geeking out right now.