Watch the ‘Glee’ Cast Reunite to Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera

Apr 9, 2021 @ 7:24am

Naya Rivera was gone far too soon, but the legacy of her most famous role from ‘Glee’ still lives in. The cast of ‘Glee’ reunited to pay Naya a touching tribute at the GLAAD Awards.

10 years ago, Naya’s character, Santana, came out on ‘Glee’ an inspire so many.

