Watch the ‘Glee’ Cast Reunite to Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera was gone far too soon, but the legacy of her most famous role from ‘Glee’ still lives in. The cast of ‘Glee’ reunited to pay Naya a touching tribute at the GLAAD Awards.
The cast of Glee is coming together tonight at the #GLAADawards to honor the late Naya Rivera and the impact her character Santana Lopez has had on LGBTQ youth. 💖😭 pic.twitter.com/P4DPsAl76c
— GLAAD (@glaad) April 8, 2021
10 years ago, Naya’s character, Santana, came out on ‘Glee’ an inspire so many.
Forever and ever, you'll stay in our hearts. 🕊️ The Glee cast reunites to honor the late Naya Rivera during tonight's GLAAD Media Awards. https://t.co/DpliltzqqI pic.twitter.com/RnAk4wNL0h
— E! News (@enews) April 9, 2021
