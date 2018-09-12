Watch Plane Fly Through Eye Of Hurricane Florence

Aerospace engineer, Nick Underwood is a “Hurricane Hunter”.

Nick was on a data-finding mission and flew through the category 4, Hurricane Florence 9 times. The footage he captured was truly amazing! As the Lockheed WP 3D Orion flies through the eye of the storm, everything clears up! There’s calm, blue skies.

This is probably the coolest thing I’ve filmed. https://t.co/xdXgLlK1Re — Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) September 11, 2018

Nick tweeted that this stuff is important because “the more data we collect, the more scientists have to work with to predict future storms.”

Amazing stuff.