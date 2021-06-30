      Weather Alert

Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR Prom

Jun 30, 2021 @ 6:50am

Olivia Rodrigo has officially made her concert film debut in the most epic way…the SOUR Prom. Olivia is only 18, just finished high school, but never got her own prom. So why not throw her own?

TAGS
Olivia Rodrigo Prom sour sour prom
POPULAR POSTS
Kelly Tries Twizzlers For The First Time...EVER
You Laugh You Lose: Keep It Up!
Kanye West Is Suing Walmart For Ripping Off His Yeezys
Woman Who Caused Massive Pileup At Tour de France Will Be Sued By Event Organizers
5K For Kids Was A Huge Success!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On