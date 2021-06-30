Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR Prom

Olivia Rodrigo has officially made her concert film debut in the most epic way…the SOUR Prom. Olivia is only 18, just finished high school, but never got her own prom. So why not throw her own?
Get in loser we’re going to prom 😜 Tonight you’re invited to #SOURProm with @olivia_rodrigo! Stream the premier event starting at 8pm PT / 11pm ET, only on @YouTube → https://t.co/WUzm3mZ1dJ pic.twitter.com/vXzhR1uIKX
— YouTube Music (@youtubemusic) June 29, 2021
Get in loser we’re going to prom 😜 Tonight you’re invited to #SOURProm with @olivia_rodrigo! Stream the premier event starting at 8pm PT / 11pm ET, only on @YouTube → https://t.co/WUzm3mZ1dJ pic.twitter.com/vXzhR1uIKX
— YouTube Music (@youtubemusic) June 29, 2021