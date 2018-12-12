Watch Old Lady Scrooge Vandalize Christmas Lights

Old lady Scrooge wasn’t having any of her neighbor’s Christmas lights this year and decided to take matters into her own hands.

Have you noticed how many Scrooges and Grinches we have in our presence this holiday season? From porch pirates stealing packages from people’s porches to other people vandalizing others’ property. It’s getting out of hand.

The latest bit of Christmas nastiness comes to us from Manchester, England.

In the video below you will see a little, old lady waddle across the road to her neighbor’s yard. Once there she will steady herself against the tree and ever so gently, snip the Christmas lights with a pair of scissors. BAH HUMBUG!

Those were Dan Hubbert’s lights on Dan Hubbert’s tree. He called the police when he noticed what happened but then became conflicted when he realized it was his elderly neighbor who had perpetrated the act. He says the lights only cost him $25 so he’s not that worried about it. But he hopes she will pay for the new lights.

