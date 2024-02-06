WATCH: Minute to Win It – Vanilla Baby!

Minute To Win It

:60 seconds on the clock, 10 pop-culture questions. Kalyn was all set to answer as many as she can for a shot to win weekend passes to Bourbon & Beyond!

Here were the questions:

Fill in the blank: The ___ Matthews Band. In her Grammy-winning song, what could Miley Cyrus buy herself? Who is the King of England? The halftime show for this Sunday’s Super Bowl is who? This pop star performed onstage for the first time in over a year hits like, “Baby” “Ghost” “Peaches” and “Eenie Meenie” It has been determined that Taylor Swift could travel from what country to attend the Super Bowl? If roses are red, violets are….. what? Who is Vanilla Baby? Jay-Z is married to which pop superstar? What animal is associated with Budweiser beer?

How would YOU have done?!