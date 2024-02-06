WATCH: Minute to Win It – Vanilla Baby!
February 6, 2024 9:41AM EST
:60 seconds on the clock, 10 pop-culture questions. Kalyn was all set to answer as many as she can for a shot to win weekend passes to Bourbon & Beyond!
Here were the questions:
- Fill in the blank: The ___ Matthews Band.
- In her Grammy-winning song, what could Miley Cyrus buy herself?
- Who is the King of England?
- The halftime show for this Sunday’s Super Bowl is who?
- This pop star performed onstage for the first time in over a year hits like, “Baby” “Ghost” “Peaches” and “Eenie Meenie”
- It has been determined that Taylor Swift could travel from what country to attend the Super Bowl?
- If roses are red, violets are….. what?
- Who is Vanilla Baby?
- Jay-Z is married to which pop superstar?
- What animal is associated with Budweiser beer?
How would YOU have done?!
More about: