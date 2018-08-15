Watch: Man Spanks Hippo At Zoo

Police are now investigating.
Police are investigating after a video showed a visitor spanking a hippopotamus at the Los Angeles Zoo. The video shows the as-yet-unidentified man crossing a railing last week and sneaking up on the two hippos, Rosie and Mara.
He then smacks Rosie on the rear and her mother lifts her head as the man runs off and raises his arms up in gesture of victory.
Zoo spokeswoman April Spurlock told the Los Angeles Times that any unauthorized interaction with an animal is unsafe for the animal and potentially unsafe for the person. Spurlock says state law also prohibits entering zoo enclosures. The zoo has now posted a “No Trespassing” sign on the exhibit for the first time.
Police told the newspaper that they are investigating the case as trespassing because the hippo was not injured in the incident.