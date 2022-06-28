Watch Lizzo Find Her Inner Beyoncé on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Lizzo and Corden drive around Los Angeles while singing “Good as Hell,” “Juice,” and “Truth Hurts.” They also do Lizzo’s viral Tik-Tok dance for “About Damn Time” with dancers and creator Jaeden Gomez. Lizzo gets serious while talking about Beyoncé as the singer reveals that Queen Bey has helped her feel more confident and motivated her after dropping out of college.
“The way she makes people feel is the way I want to make people feel with music,” Lizzo says. “She’s been my North Star.” After Corden pretends to call Beyoncé, whom Lizzo says she has never met, the pair sing along to “Crazy In Love.”
Which Beyoncé song gives you the most confidence?