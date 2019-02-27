Watch Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Play “Taste Buds” And Laugh Your Butt Off Question: who wants Ben and Kelly to PLEASE play this game together?! Dax and Kristen are one of the ultimate couples goals over here. dax shepardEllenEllen DegeneresKristen BellTaste Buds SHARE RELATED CONTENT The Ultimate Bob Ross Painting Party Exists Actress Selma Blair Opens Up About Her MS Diagnosis 99.7 DJX & NuYale Present: Project Prom 2019 Giant Babies Are Wrestling in Georgia This Man Whispering and Eating McDonalds is Oddly Satisfying New Hagrid Themed Rollercoaster Opening At Universal Orlando This Summer