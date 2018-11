NEW YORK, NY - MAY 29: Musical artist Keith Urban peforms onstage during Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall on May 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Lincoln Center)

Keith Urban joined a radio station in his native Australia to perform an acoustic version of Marshmello’s hit “Happier” and it is amazing!

Keith Urban was in Australia to host the Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards which I’m guessing is their version of the Grammys. But, while in his home country, he visited radio station 106.5 KIIS to give the hosts, listeners and in studio on-lookers a really cool performance.

He’s a man of many talents!