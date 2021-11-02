Watch: Jimmy Kimmel’s “I Ate All Your Halloween Candy”

Most years Jimmy Kimmel invites parents to prank their kids by telling them they ate all their Halloween candy. It’s hysterical.
However, this year they did not invite parents to take part in our annual YouTube Halloween challenge. Jimmy said it just felt like kids have had it hard enough so they decided to hold off this year.
But a lot of parents went ahead and did it anyway.
We didn’t ask, but you did it anyway! The unauthorized and unwanted Halloween Candy #YouTubeChallenge 2021! 🍭 🍫 🍬 pic.twitter.com/wu9PQd1Mk7
— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 2, 2021
We didn’t ask, but you did it anyway! The unauthorized and unwanted Halloween Candy #YouTubeChallenge 2021! 🍭 🍫 🍬 pic.twitter.com/wu9PQd1Mk7
— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 2, 2021