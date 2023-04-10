99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

WATCH: “Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny” Trailer

April 10, 2023 9:18AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Harrison Ford is back for the fifth movie in the franchise, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”!  The “dial” of the title is an object that former Nazi Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) believes he can use to restore Hitler’s armies. Indy has been chasing it his whole life, but gave up until his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) returns to his life and gets him back on the chase.

Keep in mind, Harrison is 80-years-old and they used technology to make him look a little younger. They had a ton of footage from previous movies and he’s the same weight he was at age 35, so it made it pretty easy to do. Jump on board for this next adventure in theaters June 30th!

More about:
Harrison Ford
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
trailer

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Most Iconic April Fool's News Report EVER
2

The Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Takes The Stand With His Version Of Events
3

Little Girl Slays Book Character Dress Up Day As Dolly Parton
4

You Laugh You Lose - Kids on eBay
5

LMPD Swears In A Special Officer

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE