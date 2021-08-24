Watch Halsey’s Powerful New Trailer ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Careful, the trailer contains images that may shock some viewers!
Halsey has released a new minute-long trailer for their upcoming IMAX film, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.’ (August 25) The new trailer is the third release in support of their upcoming album of the same name, which will be released on Friday (August 27). Produced by Trent Razor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, Halsey’s “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” features cover art that they say, “celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful.”
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
August 25th US & Canada IMAX showings
August 26th UK / EU IMAX showings
August 27th ALBUM out globally
August 28th NEW @IMAX showings
August 29 global @momenthouse performance stream
tickets & pre-order @ https://t.co/gfDQn6nPv2 pic.twitter.com/F9kRADRUFV
— h (@halsey) August 22, 2021
Halsey celebrated the birth of Ender Ridley Aydin, with boyfriend Alev Aydin last month. What do you think of the trailers that have been released by Halsey?