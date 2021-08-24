      Weather Alert

Watch Halsey’s Powerful New Trailer ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Aug 24, 2021 @ 9:23am

Careful, the trailer contains images that may shock some viewers!

Halsey has released a new minute-long trailer for their upcoming IMAX film, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.’ (August 25) The new trailer is the third release in support of their upcoming album of the same name, which will be released on Friday (August 27).  Produced by Trent Razor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, Halsey’s “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” features cover art that they say, “celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful.”

Halsey celebrated the birth of Ender Ridley Aydin, with boyfriend Alev Aydin last month.  What do you think of the trailers that have been released by Halsey?

